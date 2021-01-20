Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading 10.2% Higher

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) shares traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. 217,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 152,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.52% of Oblong at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

