Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $26.60 or 0.00077060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $20.05 million and $46,415.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

