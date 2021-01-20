Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s stock price rose 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 321,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 90,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. The company's pipeline includes small-molecule product candidates for front and back of the eye indications. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate to reduce pupil size that is entering into Phase 3 clinical development for dim light or night vision disturbances, and reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis indications, as well as into Phase 2 for presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.