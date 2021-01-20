ODEM Hits Market Cap of $3.86 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $582.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

