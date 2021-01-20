Odyssey Price Tops $0.0003 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $256,345.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00119873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064330 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

