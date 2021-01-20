Offshift (XFT) Price Up 80.2% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $88,663.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 80.2% against the dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,716.16 or 0.99899965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars.

