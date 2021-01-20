OKCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,426.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $20,426.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,028.85 or 0.99818478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,706,638 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.