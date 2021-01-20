Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $245,330.60 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,923. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

