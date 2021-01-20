OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 148,945 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,945 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,293,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

