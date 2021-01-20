OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after buying an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.