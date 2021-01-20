OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

