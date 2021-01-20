OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.25 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

