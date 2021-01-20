OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

