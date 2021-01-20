OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.21 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

