OLD National Bancorp IN Has $70.17 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

