OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

