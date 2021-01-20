OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

