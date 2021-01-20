OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,327 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.10. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.