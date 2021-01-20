OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,788 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.10 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.73. The stock has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

