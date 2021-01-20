OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,427 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $217.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average of $189.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $219.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

