OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

