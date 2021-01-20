OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

