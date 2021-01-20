Oliver White Buys 159 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White purchased 159 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Oliver White acquired 179 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.47. The company has a market cap of £325.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

