Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

