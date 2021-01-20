Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

