Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Raised to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.