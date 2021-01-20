OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $348.23 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $512.01 million and $348.23 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00010538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00350018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

