OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 17%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares were up 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,460,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,388,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $277.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

