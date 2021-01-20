OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.43. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 320,147 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

