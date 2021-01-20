Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 11.1%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.09. 574,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 603,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Ondas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.