ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 319.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

