OneLedger (OLT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $144,976.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

