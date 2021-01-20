OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.15

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 81176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $505.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
