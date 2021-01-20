OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.15

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 81176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $505.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

