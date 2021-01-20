Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $974,643.05 and approximately $5,087.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00050302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00257355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00064434 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

