Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0013

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $16,043.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,201,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

