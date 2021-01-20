Open Predict Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $790.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $726,356.17 and $790.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

