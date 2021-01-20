OpenDAO Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 279.5% higher against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $2.92 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00546389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.24 or 0.03927391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012983 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

