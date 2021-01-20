Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Up 7.6%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.29. 113,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 41,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

