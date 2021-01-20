Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Up 7.6%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.29. 113,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 41,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.89 and a beta of 0.85.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
