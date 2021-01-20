Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) Shares Up 17%

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS)’s stock price was up 17% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 377,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 210,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.32 million and a P/E ratio of -64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

