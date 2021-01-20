Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 171,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

