Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Trading 22.8% Higher

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) rose 22.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 50,909,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 66,913,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oragenics news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oragenics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter worth $154,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

