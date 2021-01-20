OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Up 5.7%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 1,007,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,086,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 207.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

