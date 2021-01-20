Orbs Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

