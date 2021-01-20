Orbs Trading 15% Higher This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $35.84 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

