Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 1,095,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,803,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $632.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 111,226 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.