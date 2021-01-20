Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $107.73 million and $15.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

