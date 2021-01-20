Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Up 13.9%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $5.91. 1,773,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 238,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 600.61% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
