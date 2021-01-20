Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading 13.9% Higher

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price traded up 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $5.91. 1,772,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 238,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 600.61% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the third quarter worth $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the third quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orgenesis by 30.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the second quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.