Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Trading 9.6% Higher

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) traded up 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.22. 595,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 240,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

