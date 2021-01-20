Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.68.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.